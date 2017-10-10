Kids Found in Filth, Oldest Left to Babysit was Four
Law enforcement in Iowa found hundreds of dog droppings, three children living in filth, and a four year old afraid of a noise coming from the stove as he tried to make breakfast for his two year and one year old sibling. That was the reality Des Moines police discovered recently as a mother had left the children alone to bring one of the family dogs to the veterinarian.
Authorities located and arrested Destinee Miller for child endangerment and was in jail as of Tuesday October 10th. One of the children was covered in feces, and the youngest had a extremely soiled diaper.
The children were taken into protective custody.
