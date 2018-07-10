Kids Can Get a Free Back-to-School Backpack and Pair of Shoes

When I was a kid, I would get super excited when school supplies would hit store shelves. I still do! I haven't used a notebook in years, but I'll buy ten just because they're 15 cents apiece. Why do I need glue sticks? You never know when you'll do a craft project and need one, so I stock up on glue sticks when they're 25 cents each.

When I was in school, Mom would take us to the store and let us pick out the items we needed that were approved on the school supply list. We took them home, and she hid them in her bedroom and we could not mess with them until the night before the first day of school.

Unfortunately, many kids don't get to go to the store to pick out their school supplies. Many families are unable to afford school supplies, backpacks and even new school clothes. Luckily, many organizations in the Sioux Empire donate supplies so kids can go back to school with everything they need.

On Saturday, July 28, New Beginnings Faith Church at 4605 S. Techlink Circle will be having a back-to-school giveaway.

They have filled 450 backpacks with school supplies for kids in grades K-12. They'll also be giving away 450 pairs of new shoes and will have some new clothes for kids of all ages.

The giveaway starts at 11:00 AM, but sign-up for the backpacks and shoes begins at 10:00 AM. Get there early because the supply will go fast. Kids must be present to receive a backpack and pair of shoes.

You can check out New Beginnings Facebook page or call 605-362-0429 for more info.

