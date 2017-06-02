Kids and Youth Ride Free on Sioux Area Metro Busses
It's the third consecutive summer that Sioux Falls youth get to ride the Sioux Area Metro, SAM for free.
The program entitled Freedom Pass is allows anyone between the ages of six and eighteen to ride at no charge till September 2nd. A current school ID or SAM Freedom pass can be used to access the transportation.
If your kids ride the SAM:
- The pass allows anyone 6 to 18 years of age to ride Sioux Area Metro (SAM) for free.
- Anyone ages 11 through 18 may ride unaccompanied by an adult.
- Anyone ages 6 through 10 must be accompanied by a regular paying adult.
- Anyone 5 years of age or younger is free to ride at any time and does not require a Freedom Pass, although they must be accompanied by a regular paying adult.
- To ride a SAM fixed-route bus for free, anyone ages 6 through 18 must present their 2016–2017 middle or high school ID or Freedom Pass to the bus driver for entry onto the bus.
The program initially started as a pilot program three years ago, fostered by then City Counselor Greg Jamison, as a way to introduce young people to public transportation, in hopes they would become life long users of public transportation. Organizations that provide services to youth say its a benefit to enable children to attend events, such as the free summer lunches in the city.