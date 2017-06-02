Kids and Youth Ride Free on Sioux Area Metro Busses

It's the third consecutive summer that Sioux Falls youth get to ride the Sioux Area Metro , SAM for free.

The program entitled Freedom Pass is allows anyone between the ages of six and eighteen to ride at no charge till September 2nd. A current school ID or SAM Freedom pass can be used to access the transportation.

If your kids ride the SAM:

The pass allows anyone 6 to 18 years of age to ride Sioux Area Metro (SAM) for free.

Anyone ages 11 through 18 may ride unaccompanied by an adult.

Anyone ages 6 through 10 must be accompanied by a regular paying adult.

Anyone 5 years of age or younger is free to ride at any time and does not require a Freedom Pass, although they must be accompanied by a regular paying adult.

To ride a SAM fixed-route bus for free, anyone ages 6 through 18 must present their 2016–2017 middle or high school ID or Freedom Pass to the bus driver for entry onto the bus.

The program initially started as a pilot program three years ago, fostered by then City Counselor Greg Jamison, as a way to introduce young people to public transportation, in hopes they would become life long users of public transportation. Organizations that provide services to youth say its a benefit to enable children to attend events, such as the free summer lunches in the city.