Kidde Fire Extinguishers Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles.

The extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. Also, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard. The units may not work properly in a fire emergency.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017.

This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. Kidde branded fire extinguishers included in these previously announced recalls should also be replaced. All affected model numbers are listed here.

The extinguishers were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They were sold online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

If you have one of the recalled extinguishers, you should contact Kidde (here) to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.

One death has been reported in relation to these products. There have also been about 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment; 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns; and approximately 91 reports of property damage.