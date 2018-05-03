Kicking off Rummage Season with a Cause for Kids
Not that you need another reason to rummage but helping kids in the process of shopping is always a win win for everyone.
As the snow covered lawns become a distant memory, garage doors will open and tables filled with rummage items will call to motorists driving thorough the city.
Thursday & Friday May 3rd and 4th Celebrate Adoption Ministry is hosting a yard sale fundraiser to continue to love and support families in the Sioux Falls area who have brought children home through adoption or foster care.
Here are a few items that will be featured at the rummage: Off-white crib and dresser set, foosball table, girls white vanity, glass top coffee table & 2 end tables, 2 twin memory foam mattresses, His, Hers & youth golf clubs, treadmill, digital piano keyboard, Yakima bike rack fits 4 bikes, household items, decor, clothes from infant to adult, and many more items.
Funds will also go towards serving the orphan care community; such as purchasing supplies to fill more Journey Bags with hygiene and comfort items for our local foster children who are often using only a garbage bag for their few belongings when moving into a foster home.
May is National Foster Care Month and like my friend Alicia says: we each can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.
You can help them help kids by stopping by the rummage at 1200 W Kilarney St. Sioux Falls, SD Thursday from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.
See Also: