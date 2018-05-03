Kicking off Rummage Season with a Cause for Kids

Funds will also go towards serving the orphan care community; such as purchasing supplies to fill more Journey Bags with hygiene and comfort items for our local foster children who are often using only a garbage bag for their few belongings when moving into a foster home.

May is National Foster Care Month and like my friend Alicia says: we each can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

You can help them help kids by stopping by the rummage at 1200 W Kilarney St. Sioux Falls, SD Thursday from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.