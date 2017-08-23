A swing and a miss has never been so painful. Or humiliating. Or painfully humiliating.

Get a load of this poor fella who gets set to kick during a game of kickball, but misses so badly that he winds up on his keester.

Scenes like this are a crystal clear reminder why adults should not play kickball. Leave it to the kids, along with dodgeball, tetherball and any other type of "ball" you played in the schoolyard that left you scarred, whether emotionally, mentally or physically, or all three.

To be fair, the pitch had some serious curve on it, but even still the batter has gotta be eating crow -- not to mention a faceful or dirt -- after showing off the biggest miss since Suicide Squad laid an egg in theaters.