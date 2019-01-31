KFC Testing a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

The chicken chain that brought us "extra crispy" is looking to take crunch to a whole new level. The Colonel's newest mash-up is a Cheetos chicken sandwich. They're calling it The KFC Cheetos Sandwich.

Fast food fans in the south are the first to experience it. KFC is testing its Cheetos Sandwich for a limited time in selected restaurants at locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.

The Food Beast blog describes it as a "batter fried chicken sandwich drenched with Cheetos flavored sauce, then placed on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos."

It should be pointed out that KFC isn't the first fast-food chain to try and improve its crunch value. For a time, Burger King had its Mac-And-Cheetos and Taco Bell its Cheetos Quesadillas.

To see an actual photo of the crunchy creation, go to the Food Beast link listed below.

All I know is I WANT ONE - and I want one NOW!!! Yummers!!!

Source: Food Beast