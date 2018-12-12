Kevin Stefanski's story starts from an entry-level position in Philadelphia to working his way up as the current offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefanski was named interim offensive coordinator for the Vikings this week after the firing of John DeFilippo. To get to this point, he has worked his way from being an intern through a quarterbacks coach.

His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. Brad Childress was the offensive coordinator with the Eagles and left for the Vikings head coaching position starting in 2006. One of the guys that Childress took with him was Stefanski, and made him the "assistant to the head coach."

Stefanski has been with the Vikings ever since. He has been with the team through the Childress era, Leslie Frazier era, and now the Mike Zimmer regime. During his time in Minnesota, he has held the role as a position coach for tight ends (2014/2015), running backs (2016) and quarterbacks (2017/2018).

Stefanski becomes the fourth offensive coordinator under Zimmer since 2014. His prior offensive coordinators included Norv Turner (2014-2016), Pat Shurmur (2016-2017), and DeFilippo (2018).