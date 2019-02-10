VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Oral Roberts topped South Dakota 86-72 on Sunday.

Sam Kearns had 17 points for Oral Roberts (10-17, 6-6 Summit League). Kaelen Malone added 11 points. Emir Ahmedic had 11 points for the visitors.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, the Golden Eagles' leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, had 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Triston Simpson had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (9-15, 3-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Stanley Umude added 18 points and four blocks. Tyler Peterson had 10 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes this season. Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 77-74 on Jan. 17. Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State on the road on Thursday. South Dakota faces Western Illinois on the road on Saturday.

