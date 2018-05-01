MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twelve years into his major league career, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Kendrys Morales has the self-assurance to endure a weeklong slump.

The Minnesota Twins are starting to lose some of theirs, more than one month into this once-promising season.

Morales homered twice and reached base all five times he batted, including an intentional walk in the 10th inning when the Blue Jays scored twice on wild pitches by Twins reliever John Curtiss and sped away with a 7-4 victory on Tuesday night.

The bullpen finished with five scoreless innings for the Blue Jays, with Tyler Clippard (4-0) taking the ninth for the win and Roberto Osuna working the 10th for his eighth save in nine tries. The Blue Jays are 14-0 when leading after eight innings, with a relief ERA of 2.16 that's the second-best in the major leagues.

The Twins, who've tumbled through an alarming two weeks after leaving Puerto Rico with an 8-5 record , have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Joe Mauer homered for the first time in 35 games, taking Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada deep in the first, and Rosario added an RBI double later in the inning. Estrada, who tied for 10th in the majors last season with a career-high 31 home runs allowed, is tied for second this year with nine homers in 32 innings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: