There are a lot of prestigious awards a television newscaster can win - like an Emmy or Eric Sevareid Award. But one Sioux Falls anchor isn't being honored for his on-air delivery, he's been singled out as having the best TV hair in America.

KELO-TV's Brady Mallory is the winner of the 2017 Got Good Head's HAIRRY Award, representing the best in hair care, maintenance, and genetics. Mallory is an Austin, Minnesota native and graduate of South Dakota State.

The honor with some perks - a complimentary box of shampoo and conditioner from 2-Minute Club and of course bragging rights until he's has to give up the crown in 2018.