Keith Jackson College Football Announcer Dead at 89
The Granddaddy of them all has passed.
ESPN Radio is reporting that legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson has died.
According to ESPN died late Friday night. He was 89.
Jackson, who retired in 2006, spent some 50 years calling the action in a folksy, down-to-earth manner that made him one of the most popular play-by-play personalities in the business.
Jackson got his start on the radio in 1952, broadcasting Washington State games, but went on to provide the national television soundtrack for the biggest games in the most storied stadiums.