Keeping Your Pets Cool during Extremely Hot Weather

So with temperatures warming into the 90's this weekend and heat indexes reaching the mid-to-upper 90's, it's time to talk about the importance of keeping your pets cool.

For example, did you know hot asphalt or cement can easily burn your pet's paws? Try to minimize walking your pet during the hottest part of the day.

If you're not sure how hot the asphalt is, place the back of your hand on it - if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

For more information on how to keep your pets cool this summer, here's a link to go to.

Source: National Weather Service

