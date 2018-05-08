Keeping Kids Safe, Free Community Training This Week

You don't have to tell parents in today's turbulent world, how difficult it can be to keep your children safe. What would be helpful is information on ways to make it easier to accomplish. Children's Home Society and Un-Defined Inc. Sioux Falls are working together to arm parents and caregivers with more knowledge.

Children's Home Society has been working to protect and support children and families since 1893 and un-Defined Inc. Sioux Falls is a newer organization whose goal is to help anyone dealing with domestic violence or sexual abuse, by encouraging participation in peer groups and through mentoring.

Together, they are sponsoring a free community training event, Keeping Kids Safe in Today's World. The aim of this free seminar is to help parents, child care providers, youth-serving organizations, teachers and community professionals, recognize and respond to disclosures of abuse.

Teresa Thie, an education and public awareness specialist, who works for Children's Home Society will be the featured speaker. She'll be presenting ideas on how to minimize hidden dangers to children in Sioux Falls, how to talk to children about staying safe so they don't become victims, and how to respond to a child who reveals they're being abused.

This free event is on Thursday, May 10, at the Trinity Baptist Church (2400 W. 18th street) in Sioux Falls, from 6 to 8 PM. If you need to bring children, you must pre-register and child care will be provided.

For more information call Teresa Thie at Children's Home Society at 605-965-3147 or Un-Defined, Inc. at 605-321-0077.

See Also: