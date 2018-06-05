Keep the Kids Busy This Summer by Encouraging Them to Volunteer

The Helpline Center is out with its new list of volunteer opportunities. This week they're also launching their family-friendly, do-it-yourself project for summer. To find out more about each specific volunteer opportunity, click on the corresponding link.

Each day the St. Francis House provides a noon meal. The organization is in constant need of volunteers to help serve the meal to their guests. Volunteers would need to arrive by 11:45 AM and would be done by 1:00 PM. Because the St. Francis House guests are responsible for clean-up volunteers simply serve, eat and go on their way.

The Helpline Center is in the process of recruiting volunteers to help with the 'Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk/5K' on Sunday, June 10 at Falls Park. All funds raised stay local, helping to prevent suicide and to support those who have lost loved ones. Volunteer opportunities are available from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Dow Rummel Village is in need of volunteers to help with their weekly movie every Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Your job would be to assist in transporting residents to the game room prior to the showing of the movie and then returning them to their rooms afterwards. You would also assist in setting up chairs, showing the movie and cleaning up afterwards. The time commitment is typically three hours per show.

Each week throughout the summer the Helpline Center will post a family-friendly, do-it-yourself volunteer project for their 'Summer of DIY." Individuals and families alike are encouraged to get involved. Once completed, the projects would need to be delivered to the Helpline Center office at 1000 N. West Ave, Suite 310. Helpline Center staff will then deliver the projects to the appropriate nonprofits. If individuals or families would prefer to deliver the completed projects themselves, the Helpline Center would help make the arrangements. To see directions for each week’s DIY project, visit the Summer of DIY webpage.

For more information on any of these volunteer opportunities, or to see what else is available, go to the Helpline Center website or call 2-1-1.

Source: Helpline Center

