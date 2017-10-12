Fans who will be attending the Foo Fighters concert in Sioux Falls on November 11 will want to keep an eye on Taylor Hawkins' drum kit.

Ever since fans have been sending their "weird drawings" to the band, they've been collecting them. Lead singer David Grohl recently showed some of the artwork to drummer Hawkins, who gave them to his drum tech to feature the art on the kick drum - and fans have been noticing.

Dave recently told the NME that the art always seems "a little off" and "sometimes an eyeball is larger than the other."