KDLT Kelsie Will Swing Away at Symetra Tournament in Sioux Falls

Last night I was tuning in to watch my usual evening news team, Tom Hanson, Kelsie Passolt, and Brandon Spinner on KDLT.

Brandon, and Kelsie have both been guest hosts on a radio show with with me, and I got to know a lot of random fun facts about both of them.

When I watched last nights news, and heard the GreatLIFE Challenge tournament player announcement,I had no idea Kelsie was such a legit athlete.

Kelsie will compete this week in the GreatLIFE Challenge, for tournament details click here.

I'll be broadcasting live from the GreatLIFE Challenge at Willow Run, this Friday from 3:00 pm till 6:00 pm.

I had to ask Kelsie a couple quick questions before the action starts:

Whats your golf background? I golfed at Northern Illinois University.

Do you have a golfer nickname? She didn't at the time of this question so we settled on "Crushin Kelsie Passolt"

Do any of your clubs nicknames? no nicknames, but I do talk to them "I say please baby work."

Do you have any superstitions while tournament play starts? I have a little routine I do every time before I hit the ball. That's my superstition I have to do it every time.

Here is a game we played with Kelsie last time she was in the KIKN Studio, called Know Your Local News Anchor:

1. Where did you grow up? Hayward, Wisconsin.

3. If you could live your life without one feeling or emotion what would you choose? Anxiety or Worry

4. Who have you unfriended on Facebook or why do you unfriend people on social media? I hide the posts of people who put negative content up constantly. I like posts of video’s of animals doing cute things or breaking news.

5. Put together an elite Pictionary team of people who have passed away. Chris Farley, John Candy, and Prince.

6. What advice would you give to your 18 year old self? Spend less time on MSN Messenger, and more time hanging out with your parents.

7. Can we see your workout playlist?

-Work – Rihanna feat. Drake

-No Scrubs – TLC

-Kick The Dust Up – Luke Bryan

-24K Magic – Bruno Mars

-Single Ladies – Beyonce

7. What are your top 10 country songs?

10. Springsteen – Eric Church

9. Callin’ Baton Rouge – Garth Brooks

8. Vice – Miranda Lambert

7. Heartbeat – Carrie Underwood

6. Follow Your Arrow – Kacey Musgraves

5. Lookin’ For a Good Time – Lady Antebellum

4. Mud On The Tires – Brad Paisley

3. Never Wanted Nothin’ More – Kenny Chesney

2. What Was I Thinkin’ – Dierks Bentley

1. May We All – Florida Georgia Line

Try and make it out to the tournament and cheer on Crushin' Kelsie!