KB Toys May Replace Toys R Us

With the announcement last week that Toys R Us will be closing all of their stores nationwide, a lot of people were shocked and sad - but good news - another toy store is looking to rise back up from the ashes and take over the vacant stores.

Remember KB Toys? The popular toy store chain that was usually located in shopping malls closed its doors back in 2009. But recent reports indicate that the former toy retailer is working on a comeback. According to Nerdist, Strategic Marks LLC founder Ellia Kassoff said in their article:

“Many of you asked what our plans will be and all we can say is we spent the last six months working on a sustainable model to bring back KB Toys the right way so it can compete with not only the big box stores but on-line as well.”

As for the nearly 33,000 Toys R Us employees who will be let go, KB is already asking them to send in their resumes.

“…we’re not just restarting the only other well-known and loved toy chain in the US but hope to find places for those 33,000 jobs which will be lost as Toys R Us closes.”

If all goes well, they hope to have stores up and running before the Christmas season. We might not have to grow up after all, we can now all be a KB Toys kid!

