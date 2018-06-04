Kayaking and Paddle Boarding Free Event in Sioux Falls

Living next to Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls, we see a lot of people kayaking and it looks fun. Perhaps you have seen people sailing along mon the river when you've been on the bike trails and wondered about trying it. Now's your chance.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation (SFPR), South Dakota Canoe & Kayak Association (SDCKA), Scheels, and Sun ʼN Fun Specialty Sports are partnering to host the sixth annual Paddling Fair at Family Park. Everyone is invited to the park on Sunday, June 10, 2018, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM to try kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding at this free event for all ages.

SFPR will have on-site registration. Event partners will provide all equipment needed on a first come, first-served basis such as kayaks, paddle boards, and life jackets. This is a great way for beginners to try out a new sport and possibly find a new hobby! Family Park is located just north of West 12th Street off of the Tea/Ellis Road.

I have personally been to Family Park fishing with my son, and it's a great place. It should be fun to have this event there.

More information, including a digital copy of the Summer Fun Guide, can be found online.

