There were some questions on if Karl-Anthony Towns would make the NBA All-Star Game this season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star has officially made the roster.

Towns will make his second All-Star game appearance having done so in 2018. The 7'0 center has averaged just under 23 points per game and 12 rebounds per game this season . He also led the Timberwolves to a buzzer-beater win over Memphis this past Wednesday (January 30) night.

Towns joins the likes of Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis as reserves for the All-Star game. He is the only member of the Timberwolves selected to the event.

This season's NBA All-Star Game will follow the new format established in 2018 in which teams will be drafted instead of being separated by conferences. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains this season and the draft will be televised this season on February 7.

The NBA All-Star Game takes place on February 17, 2019, in Charlotte.