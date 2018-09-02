Kansas State Scores 2 Late TDs, Edges South Dakota 27-24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Saturday night's game was not going the way most Kansas State fans, players and coaches had anticipated. Fans were booing the offense and making a quick exit, not just in fear of seeing a season-opening upset, but mostly in sheer disgust at the way things were going.

Then Isiah Zuber's late punt return changed everything, sparking a two-touchdown fourth quarter and a 27-24 Kansas State victory over South Dakota.

After struggling to gain any footing for a majority of the game, the Kansas State offense seemed to have hit rock bottom as South Dakota punted the ball away early in the fourth quarter to Zuber, who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to pull the Wildcats to 24-19. The score woke up a sleepy and agitated Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which saw fans head toward the exits just minutes before Zuber's punt return.

However, Zuber was not done making plays.

After Kansas State forced the Coyotes to another punt, Skylar Thompson connected with Zuber for a 10-yard touchdown pass and the game-winning score with 7:21 remaining.

Zuber led the Wildcats in receiving with five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

South Dakota's Austin Simmons was 24-of-56 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown.

