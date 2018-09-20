Kaley Cuoco Says Ending ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Is ‘So Heartbreaking’

Kaley Cuoco discussed how she would like The Big Bang Theory to conclude and how it felt when the cast decided to end the series while appearing on The Late Late Show .

"I would like the elevator to get fixed," Cuoco joked on Wednesday in reference to how the characters on the show are always forced to use the stairs in their apartment complex.

"The stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as our seasons have gone on," she continued.

The Big Bang Theory is set to end with Season 12 which premieres on CBS on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before the show moves back to its regular Thursday time slot at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 27.

"It was definitely tough," Cuoco said about deciding with her castmates that Season 12 would be the last season. "There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs," she continued.

"It wouldn't have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated," Cuoco said. "It's time now, I guess, to move onto other things, which is so heartbreaking."

Joel McHale also appeared on the The Late Late Show Wednesday and he, Cuoco and host James Corden played a round of The Bold and the Lyrical using lyrics from rapper Drake . The segment involved the trio acting in a dramatic soap opera with every line of dialogue consisting of lyrics from Drake.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved