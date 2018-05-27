Just So You Know, Here’s the No-Mow Explanation [OPINION]

Patrick Lalley / KSOO

A couple weeks ago I wrote about how the City of Sioux Falls lets the grass grow tall along the Big Sioux River and some other parks in order to filter storm run-off.

Well, now you can learn all about it from interpretative signs along the bike trail around Pasley and Spencer parks. Seriously, it's a good thing.

Buffer strips keep pollutants out of the Big Sioux River. If we're going to ask our rural friends to get on board with trying to prevent chemicals and animal waste from flowing into the Big Sioux, we can do our part.

And our part is pretty easy.

If you want to learn more, just stop and read.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Results Radio, Townsquare Media, its staff, contributors, affiliates or advertisers.