Just in Time for Summer Chores, Best Buys for June

Whether you're a do-it-yourselfer, or you have a honey-do list that keeps getting longer, Consumer Reports has a list of products that you can get good buys on this month, to make some of those chores go a bit faster.

If you're like my younger sister and have a huge fenced-in yard with a fence that needs to be pressure-washed and repainted, you're in luck. Pressure washers are deeply discounted during the month of June at a number of retailers.

But that news comes with a word of caution from Consumer Reports: "These tools deliver a concentrated and powerful high-pressure stream of water, capable of causing serious injury and damaging property." So unless you have experience or the capability to handle one, best leave it to a professional.

One of the best purchases I ever made was a dual Black & Decker set which included a string trimmer and small leaf blower, both of which ran on rechargeable batteries. They're just the right size for me and great for the size of my yard and kind of stuff I need to do with it. String trimmers of all kinds should be another good buy this month.

Finally cordless drills, which are everyone's best friend, whether you're repairing or replacing a deck, or just hanging some artwork in your home, are also on the best buy list for this month.

For more items which are good buys during the month of June, check out Consumer Reports.

