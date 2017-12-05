Just in Time: Applebee’s Serving Up $1 Long Island Ice Teas in December
Things apparently are good in the 'hood. Applebee's restaurants are serving up Long Island Ice Teas for only $1 through the month of December.
A call to Shannon at the Empire Mall Applebee's - who seemed as excited as I was about the promotion - confirmed the joy.
If your'e not familiar with Long Island Ice Tea, the bartender generally throws the back bar into a glass and adds sugar. This will melt away the holiday stress. Kidding aside, Applebee's has their own classic recipe for this one - and it's a delicious, sweet drink.
In a month where it's nice to save a few bucks, we'll take you up on this, Applebee's.
Sioux Falls has two Applebee's restaurants located on E. 10th st., and the Empire Mall.
Cheers.
