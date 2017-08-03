There's a new twist at this year's Jungle Jubilee and it comes from down under!

The 2017 Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History presents Jungle Jubilee Thursday, August 3.

Ticket holders this year will enjoy an unforgettable evening that includes live music from the Hegg Brothers, gourmet food and animal encounters with Koalas.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres begin at 5:30 PM.

The live auction is the highlight of the night in the Great Room of the Delbridge Museum.