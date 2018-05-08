Voter Registration Deadline for June Primaries Coming Up Quick

In Sioux Falls we got a jump start on election season with the municipal elections in April and the runoff in May. But, 2018 is a busy election year with important elections coming up.

This is a midterm election year. That's the informal name for the general elections held in the second years of a president's four year term. In that election we the people will be voting for our members of the House of Representatives and in several states a senator. All 435 seats in the House are up for reelection and about a third of the 100 member Senate. In South Dakota, along with choosing our House representative, we will also be choosing a new governor and members of our state legislature.

The first big part of the election year is coming up next month. On June 5, 2018 is South Dakota's primary election. That's the election where each political party chooses it's final candidates that will run in the general election in November.

In order to vote in the South Dakota Primary you have to be registered to vote. The deadline to be registered is May 21, 2018. More info about registering to vote is here. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. Early voting us already underway by absentee and at your County Auditor's office. EARLY VOTING INFO.

Remember it is always free to vote and to register. No matter your name, the state you once lived in, your address or whatever.

Voters registered as Democrats and Independents can participate in the Democratic Party's primary. Registered Republicans may vote in the Republican primary. There are also non-party based items to cast votes for on the ballots.

Here's an overview from the State of South Dakota of the offices to be filled this year:

The following nominations are made in the closed party primary elections held on June 5, 2018:

U.S. Representative - 2 year term

- 2 year term Governor - 4 year term

- 4 year term 105 Legislators (35 Senate, 70 House) - 2 year term

- 2 year term County Commissioners - 4 year term

- 4 year term County Auditor - 4 year term

- 4 year term County Sherriff - 4 year term

- 4 year term Register of Deeds - 4 year term

- 4 year term Delegates to State Party Conventions (only if designated to be elected at a Primary Election in the party's bylaws) - 2 year term

(only if designated to be elected at a Primary Election in the party's bylaws) - 2 year term Precinct Committeeman and Committeewoman (only if designated to be elected at a Primary Election in the party's bylaws) - 2 year term

The following will be nominated at the 2018 state conventions of each political party:

Lieutenant Governor - 4 year term

- 4 year term Public Utilities Commissioner - 6 year term

- 6 year term Attorney General - 4 year term

- 4 year term Secretary of State - 4 year term

- 4 year term State Auditor - 4 year term

- 4 year term State Treasurer - 4 year term

- 4 year term Commissioner of School and Public Lands - 4 year term

- 4 year term Retention Election, South Dakota Supreme Court Justice - 8 year

- 8 year Water Development District Directors - 4 year term.

- 4 year term. Heartland Consumer Power District Directors - 6 year term

- 6 year term Conservation District Supervisor - 4 year term

