June 2017 News Bloopers Are the Year’s Midpoint of Utter Hilarity

Six months of gaffes down, six more to go.

This past month witnessed more than its fair share of live TV gone wrong, much to the delight of an amused public. Domestic or foreign -- it doesn't matter. We've got a weathermen getting blasted by wind , another weatherman who's confused about swinging , a pair of intense smooching video bombers and so much more (including the BBC's poor attempt at breaking news) than will make you thank your lucky stars you elected to follow a different career path.

We've got six more months in 2017 and something tells us that the good people who work in TV aren't going to let us down. Whether it's their own doing or it's something out of control, one thing you can always expect is the unexpected to wreak havoc on live TV.