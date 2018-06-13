July 4th Fun Run/Walk in Sioux Falls

Show your Independence Day spirit by registering for the Independence Day Celebration 5K Fun Run/Walk in Sioux Falls. The event will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, and is free to the public.

The 5K route starts at Falls Park near the Overlook Café, heads south on the bike trail just past Cliff Avenue bridge, and ends back at Falls Park.

Register online by 5:00 PM Monday, June 18, and receive a free T-shirt. For those who preregister, T-shirt pick up will begin at 7:30 AM outside the Overlook Café.

They will be accepting walk-up entries the day of the event. Parking is available in the overflow lot north of the Farmers Market.

The day’s events also include a parade down Phillips Avenue starting at 10:00 AM, a free lunch for the first 5,000 attendees starting at 11:00 AM, and live entertainment. What a way to start your July 4th celebration!

