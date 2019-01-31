Judge Wont Order “Do Over” for Saints and Rams Game

We can finally put the New Orleans Saints and Los Angles Rams game in the rear view mirror as a Judge wont order a "do over" after missed calls muddied down the NFC Championship.

A Federal Judge on Thursday rejected a quest by two Saints fans who had tried to pursue a "re do" of the NFC Championship after they felt they were robbed by the missed calls.

From the get go, no one really thought this would come to fruition, but it was clearly a push to continue to publicly criticize the NFL for their handling of the situation.

There is still one class-action lawsuit on behalf of ticket holders that is pending in state court.

Not only did fans take their case to the court, they took their disagreements to the city where Super Bowl LIII will be played as billboards in Atlanta have popped up expressing fans discontent with the way their Saints season ended.