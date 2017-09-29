Judge Rejects Plea Deal in Roslyn Slaying; Trial Set Monday

WEBSTER, S.D. (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in his Roslyn home two years ago.

Forty-six-year-old Jason Lewandowski earlier pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Jeremy Hendrickson in late 2015.

The American News reports that an attorney for Lewandowski said his client was prepared to plead guilty to manslaughter. Judge Jon Flemmer declined to accept the deal due to uncertainty over whether it was acceptable to Hendrickson's family.

Jury selection in Lewandowski's trail is scheduled to begin Monday in Webster. The trial is scheduled to run through Oct. 27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: