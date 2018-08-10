Judge Denies Motion to Incorporate Buffalo Chip

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - A judge says the state can move forward with efforts to challenge the incorporation of a western South Dakota town that started as a campground for motorcyclists.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that a judge denied a motion Tuesday filed by the town of Buffalo Chip to dismiss the court challenge. The judge says the state has the authority to inquire into and dissolve a municipality.

The legal fight has lingered more than two years. The state Supreme Court has even weighed in.

The state says Buffalo Chip was improperly formed because it had fewer than 100 legal residents or 30 voters at the time it was incorporated.

Buffalo Chip officials say the area had more than 30 voters.

The town is near Sturgis, whose annual motorcycle rally brings hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

