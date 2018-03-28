Josh Turner Coming to Sioux Falls

The Sioux Empire Fair is excited to welcome country artist SCOTTY McCREERY to the Campbell’s Main Stage on Saturday, August 4, 2018. The show is FREE with paid fair admission! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. McCreery just released his newest album Seasons Change earlier this month, featuring his first ever No. 1 hit, the Gold-certified “Five More Minutes” and his new single, ‘This is It,” which tells the story of his recent engagement.

SCOTTY McCREERY joins the Campbell’s Main Stage series of Hairball, Trace Adkins, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Casey Donahew Band with High Valley and Craig Campbell.