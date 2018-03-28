Josh Turner Coming to Sioux Falls
The Sioux Empire Fair has been buzzing this week with concert announcements.
I saw earlier this week from the Sioux Empire Fair's press release Scotty McCreery will be bringing his like able personality, and country music talent to Sioux Falls this summer:
From the Sioux Empire Fair's press release:
The Sioux Empire Fair is excited to welcome country artist SCOTTY McCREERY to the Campbell’s Main Stage on Saturday, August 4, 2018. The show is FREE with paid fair admission! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. McCreery just released his newest album Seasons Change earlier this month, featuring his first ever No. 1 hit, the Gold-certified “Five More Minutes” and his new single, ‘This is It,” which tells the story of his recent engagement.
SCOTTY McCREERY joins the Campbell’s Main Stage series of Hairball, Trace Adkins, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Casey Donahew Band with High Valley and Craig Campbell.
Now today before I even get a chance to eat lunch I see the deep smooth voice of country music Josh Turner is their latest announcement.
From the Sioux Empire Fair press release:
The Sioux Empire Fair is proud to welcome country artist JOSH TURNER to the Campbell’s Main Stage on Monday, August 6, 2018. The show is FREE with paid fair admission! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist JOSH TURNER, is one of country music’s most recognizable hitmakers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry.
Josh Turner joins the musical lineup already featuring: Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Casey Donahew Band with High Valley and Craig Campbell.
All will be performing on the Campbell’s Main Stage, and the shows are free with paid fair admission.
