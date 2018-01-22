Jonny Lang Coming to Grand Falls Casino

Grammy award winner and Fargo, North Dakota native Jonny Lang is coming to Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Lang was a teenage blues prodigy. When he was just 16 years old, his album Lie to Me hit #1 on Billboard's New Artist chart.

Lang has toured with some of the biggest names in rock music like the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith and even blues greats Buddy Guy and B.B. King.

He's released eight albums including his most recent called Signs that dropped in 2017. Besides blues albums, he's also released Christian music. After a few years of alcohol and drub abuse, he became a Christian, got married and now has 5 children.

He's currently on a world tour and will make a stop at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa on Saturday, April 28. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM and are $35 and $40.

