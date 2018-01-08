Jolene Loetscher for Mayor Announces Citizen Text Number

The Jolene Loetscher for Mayor campaign is finding new ways to connect with residents of Sioux Falls.

In an attempt to bridge the communication and accountability gap they say currently exists in the city a text number has been launched for those in Sioux Falls to share concerns and ideas.

“As we focus on building trust and utilizing innovation in our City of Opportunity, we want to make sure people can easily ask questions and share their ideas,” Loetscher says.

“We've promised on May 15, when I become the next mayor of Sioux Falls, we'll be taking down the door to the Mayor's Office. And we’ll also be making sure this text number remains open for people to keep talking with us about the future of our City of Opportunity when our administration begins.”

The text number is 605-951-0246.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *