Joining Together Over Music With South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

As Sioux Falls grows, the community is becoming more diverse and this coming Friday is an event designed to bring a wide range of cultures together through music.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is building upon the decade-long success of the Lakota Music Project with Bridging Cultures which will feature compositions from around the world. Music Director Delta David Gier says the experience is about sharing a love of music.

"Even though we don't all necessarily love the same kinds of music, there is music that speaks to our hearts. Obviously, the Lakota singers with the drum for instance, this is very much a part of their culture. So to bring those things together and to use that as a tool for understanding one another is very powerful. It's more powerful, I would argue than words."

One of the composers has roots in the Philippines and Nilo Alcala welcomes the opportunity to use his talents to reach people of a similar heritage in Sioux Falls.

"It's very meaningful. I like the concept of bridging cultures, dialogues, and meeting together. For me to be a part of something that's pioneering is an honor."

The Bridging Cultures performance will be Friday night (Feburary 1) at 7:30 PM in Hamre Recital Hall at Augustana University.

No admission will be charged for the event, but there will be a free-will offering taken to support South Dakota Voices for Peace.