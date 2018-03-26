Join Chad McKenzie on a Trip to New England This Fall
If you've always wanted to take in the fall colors of New England, my wife and I are hosting a tour this October and would love for you to join us. We've put together a package through Collette, the leading tour operator in North America, to fly out of Sioux Falls on Tuesday October 2 and return the following Tuesday October 9.
The tour includes round-trip airfare from Sioux Falls, first class deluxe hotel accommodations, transportation via a deluxe motorcoach, 10 meals, seven breakfasts, three dinners (including a traditional New England lobster feed), the services of a professional tour guide and all taxes and service fees.
We'll spend the first two nights touring downtown Boston, the next two nights in Stowe, Vermont, the following two nights in North Conway, New Hampshire and finish up our last night in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. So you'll get a little bit of everything - the sights and sounds of historic Boston to the tranquil and serene rural areas to the North.
We'll explore Woodstock, Vermont, the quintessential New England village, tour Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory, watch apples transform into cider at Cold Hollow Cider Mill, learn about the maple sugaring industry with a farm tour of the Rocks Estate and take in the spectacular views while enjoying a relaxing cruise around Lake Winnipesaukee.
If you would like more information on our exciting trip we have planned for October 2-9, contact Collette at 1-800-581-8942 and refer to booking number 875045. I sure hope you can join Suzette and myself on our 'Colors of New England Tour.' From what I've seen and heard while putting this together, October is when New England is at its best.
Source: Collette
See Also: