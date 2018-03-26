If you've always wanted to take in the fall colors of New England, my wife and I are hosting a tour this October and would love for you to join us. We've put together a package through Collette, the leading tour operator in North America, to fly out of Sioux Falls on Tuesday October 2 and return the following Tuesday October 9.

The tour includes round-trip airfare from Sioux Falls, first class deluxe hotel accommodations, transportation via a deluxe motorcoach, 10 meals, seven breakfasts, three dinners (including a traditional New England lobster feed), the services of a professional tour guide and all taxes and service fees.

We'll spend the first two nights touring downtown Boston, the next two nights in Stowe, Vermont, the following two nights in North Conway, New Hampshire and finish up our last night in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. So you'll get a little bit of everything - the sights and sounds of historic Boston to the tranquil and serene rural areas to the North.

If you would like more information on our exciting trip we have planned for October 2-9, contact Collette at 1-800-581-8942 and refer to booking number 875045. I sure hope you can join Suzette and myself on our 'Colors of New England Tour.' From what I've seen and heard while putting this together, October is when New England is at its best.

Source: Collette



