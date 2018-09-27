MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It looked like a sure triple play. A double play, at least. In the end, the Detroit Tigers got just one out from it, and the Minnesota Twins made them pay.

Johnny Field homered twice, Jorge Polanco hit a bases-loaded triple and the Twins beat the Tigers 11-4 on Wednesday night.

The game turned on an odd play in the fifth inning with the Twins leading 6-4.

With Robbie Grossman on second and Tyler Austin on first and nobody out, Twins manager Paul Molitor called for a hit-and-run.

Willians Astudillo followed with a line drive right at second baseman Dawel Lugo, who threw to second to — it appeared — easily double off Grossman. Shortstop Ronny Rodriguez's relay to first base seemed to beat Austin, but was in the dirt and Niko Goodrum couldn't make the scoop.

That's when it got interesting.

The Twins claimed Rodriguez was not touching second base when he took Lugo's throw and a replay reversed the call, putting Grossman back on second.

Rodriguez was charged with the error, and it was a costly one. The Twins went on to score five runs in the inning, all with two outs. Chris Gimenez hit a two-run single, and after Joe Mauer walked to fill the bases, Polanco cleared them with a triple to the gap in left-center.

Austin also homered and Astudillo had three hits for the Twins. Christin Stewart tripled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Jake Odorizzi. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (9-13) gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

