John Waite to Perform Free Show at Grand Falls Casino

I may have stopped breathing for a split second when I saw this announcement. John Waite is one of my all time favorite singers. I have loved him since he was with the Babys.

On Saturday, January 27, 2018, John Waite will perform a free show in the Grand Falls Casino Lounge. Yes, a FREE show! Are you kidding me? Oh no, labored breathing again. Where's my paper sack?

According to the announcement on the Grand Falls website, the show starts at 8:00 PM.

If you're a child of the 80's, you'll best remember John from his time in the supergroup Bad English along with Johnathan Cain (The Babys and Journey), Ricky Phillips (The Babys, Styx), Neal Schon (Journey) and Deen Castronovo (former member of Journey). He also had a massive solo career with the Top 10 song "Missing You."

For more info on events going on at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, click here.