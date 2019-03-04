Joey Logano Wins NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday's (3/3) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was in the desert at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And it was an extremely good race to the finish. with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski exchanging the lead back and forth and battling for the win.

It was Logano taking the checkered flag after racing away from Keselowski off the final set of turns and sprinting to the finish line. With 27 laps to go, Keselowski had passed Logano for the lead, but four laps later, Logano regained the lead and stayed out front the rest of the way.

However, Keselowski, who was going for a second straight victory after his win at Atlanta the week before, kept hard pressure on Logano all the way as the two battled lapped traffic.

This was the second straight win for Team Penske and a second consecutive win for the new ford Mustang. Kyle Busch recovered from a pit road speeding penalty to run third, Pole winner Kevin Harvick finished fourth and Kurt Busch was fifth. See where your driver finished.