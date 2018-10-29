Joey Logano Bumps to NASCAR Victory at Martinsville Speedway

Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway had some bumping, sliding and tires were smoking at the finish. It all made for a very dramatic conclusion to the First Data 500 on the Virginia half mile track.

Joey Logano bumped the car of Martin Truex Jr. in the final set of turns on the last lap. After that simply moved Truex out of the way, Logano headed for the finish line to get the win with Truex's car fishtailing and smoking the tires along side and falling to third place.

Denny Hamlin edged Truex for second in this wild ending of the race. Truex made it clear that this isn't the end of the battle with Logano. “He may have won the battle, but he ain’t winning the damn war,” promised Truex.

Logano and Truex had a lengthy side by side battle leading up to the final lap. Truex had gotten out front coming off turn two on the last circuit.

Kyle Busch was fourth and in fifth place was Brad Keselowski. See where your driver finished.

Logano's victory guarantees a spot in the Championship 4 Round. See playoff standings.