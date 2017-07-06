Joey Chestnut Proves You Can Gain Over 20 Pounds in 10 Minutes

America's favorite binge eater Joey Chestnut has announced the amount of weight he gained during the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For whatever reason I always find the competition to be fascinating. I usually make it a point each 4th of July to watch the annual over-the-top competition on ESPN. Joey Chestnut has been a monster when it comes to the event, and this year he continued his winning streak eating 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The 72 hot dogs was a new record set by Chestnut, who beat his old record of 70 from 2016. How much weight does that account for?

Ever hear someone say "I feel like I've gained 20 pounds" after eating a lot. Chestnut can say that's true with a couple more pounds to add.

TMZ Sports caught up with Chestnut following the big victory and Chestnut says that he gained 23 pounds during the competition. Ouch! TMZ says the 72 hot dogs is equal to about 15 pounds, while the water that was used for the competition accounted for about eight pounds.

Gross.

Yet, somehow, the guy has a metabolism that can't be matched and it all will go away very soon.