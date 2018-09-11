MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Though the New York Yankees remain on pace to reach the 100-win mark, the threat of being forced to take a cross-country trip for a one-and-done postseason game sure has not disappeared.

This rare lopsided loss to the Minnesota Twins sure didn't help.

Joe Mauer hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fifth inning, and the Twins beat the Yankees for the first time in 10 meetings, a 10-5 victory on Tuesday night after another flop by Sonny Gray as a starter.

Didi Gregorius answered Mauer's big bop with his own slam in the sixth. That was the only bright spot for the Yankees, who dropped nine games behind Boston in the AL East race and had their lead over Oakland for the first wild-card spot cut to two games. The Athletics won their fifth straight game.

The major league leaders in home runs with 234, the Yankees fell to 80-36 in games when they go deep. They grounded into three double plays and had only five hits, none after Gregorius hit his second grand slam against the Twins this year.

Gray was dropped from the rotation in early August with an 8-8 record and 5.56 ERA. He pitched more aggressively in four relief appearances, then returned to the rotation for a spot start and took a shutout into the seventh inning at Baltimore on Aug. 25. He made one more relief appearance and was given the start against the Twins to allow the rotation an extra day of rest.

Gray (10-9) lasted three innings and allowed three runs — two earned — with four hits and three walks.

