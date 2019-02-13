Joe Flacco Traded to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are going in yet another direction at quarterback as they have agreed to trade for Joe Flacco.

Flacco was benched mid season after a injury that paved the way for Lamar Jackson to take over for the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the deal.

The terms of the deal have not been made public but reports are that the deal is centered around a mid round pick in the NFL Draft.

The trade cannot be official until the new year in the NFL begins on March 13.

This begins yet another new era at QB for the Broncos under President John Elway.

He has cycled through a bunch of quarterbacks over his tenure running the team from Tim Tebow to Brock Osweiler to Peyton Manning and many more.

Manning of course had the most success delivering a title to Denver but he wasn't at his best during that season and the quarterbacks before and after him haven't been the answer for the Broncos.

The latest experiment at QB came with the offseason signing of Case Keenum.

Keenum did OK as the Broncos starter but there wasn't much talent around him to make it a successful season one way or the other and it looks like Keenum will be out in Denver now with the move to Flacco.

So will Flacco have the same sort of team success that Manning did? John Elway better hope so.