Job with the Most Openings in South Dakota

Trying to find a job can be stressful. Some job fields are growing particularly quickly in certain U.S. states and some not so much. But what type of jobs are in high demand right now? Luckily Yahoo Finance is here to break it all down.

Yahoo Finance used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and projections from the government-backed Projections Managing Partnership, to put together a map of the jobs with the most openings in each state in 2019.

Image via Yahoo Finance

Turns out that 16 states, including South Dakota, really need cashiers. North Dakota could really use some truck drivers to haul products across the country and in Minnesota, food preparation and servers are needed badly.

So if you or your son or daughter is struggling to find a job in 2019, try applying for a cashier position today. The average salary for a Cashier is $14.39 per hour in South Dakota, which is 27% above the national average.

Source: Yahoo Finance