Joan Olson of Sioux Falls, November’s Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center, along with MetaBank, congratulates Joan Olson of Sioux Falls on being named the November 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Joan has provided a friendly and welcoming face to visitors and guests at the Dougherty House front desk for many years.

Joan has volunteered over 1,250 hours, and in October she reached her 10-year anniversary as a hospice volunteer. Joan faithfully volunteers once a week and is an inspiration in many ways, including how she balances so many roles in her life and handles challenges with grace and determination.

One of her colleagues had this to say about Joan. “Some people are so consistent and reliable and dependable that they become a quiet presence in your midst. When they have to be gone, you realize just how much they do and how needed they are. Joan is that kind of regular volunteer that you know you can depend on and you just look forward to having her around. Thank you for being a wonderful mentor to all of us Joan, we love you at Dougherty.”

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Joan with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank, and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Paul TenHaken. She will also be honored again at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Source: Helpline Center