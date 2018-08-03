J&L Harley in Sioux Falls Hosts Event to Fight Bullying

Nobody likes a bully! Especially a group of bikers on their way to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis.

KSFY TV is reporting that a group of bikers comprised of the top motorcycle industry professionals from all over the country made a pit stop at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls on Thursday, (August 2) for a motorcycle meet and greet.

While at J&L, they had the opportunity to take a gander at some of the best bikes in the state, and participate in a great cause called, "Bikers Against Bullies."

According to KSFY the cause helps to raise awareness of the bullying problem in society, it also helps to empower people to fight bullying through education, community outreach, and fundraising.

"Flash" the founder of Bikers Against Bullies" told KSFY , "We are riding from South Carolina to Sturgis. It's about a 2,400 mile ride. We have raised to date $475,000 over the last four years. This next two days is gong to determine whether or not we break a half million dollars in four years, and 100 percent goes to the kids."

The group will make one more stop on the way to the rally, this time in Mitchell, where they plan to take part in an annual pre-Sturgis party.

Speaking of the 2018 rally. The 78th annual gathering officially starts on Friday, (August 3) and runs through August, (12) in Sturgis, located in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota.

Source: KSFY TV

