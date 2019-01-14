Jimmy Olander Calls 1,000th Sioux Falls Stampede Game

Jimmy Olander has now called his 1,000th game for the Sioux Falls Stampede after Saturdays game at home against Sioux City.

It was a big day of hockey in the state of South Dakota as well, with it being South Dakota hockey day and a home game for the Stampede.

The Stampede have seen a lot of success while Olander has been calling games including multiple championships in the USHL.

Olander is the radio voice of the Sioux Falls Stampede and also serves as the EVP of Business Operations for the team as well.

Sioux Falls would go on to defeat Sioux City on the big night for Jimmy 0, 4-3 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.