Father's Day is coming up on June 17th and this year don't get father the same old tie or a new batch of cologne. Instead why not you and him travel to Kentucky and enjoy a weekend at the Jim Beam Distillery for $25.

Seriously, Jim Beam is offering a full, bourbon-soaked Kentucky vacation for you and dear old dad for about the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black. The experience includes two round-trip flights to Kentucky, a two-night hotel stay, a behind-the-scenes tour of Jim Beam's distillery, dinner for two at a Kentucky restaurant, and bunch of Jim Beam swag!

Now you maybe asking yourself, what's the catch? Well there is not catch only that it sold out in minutes but there is good news, according to golfdigest, while the first round of The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience may be sold out, there are still a few more on-sale dates to come.

Keep checking jimbeam.com or on their social media sites for further details.