JFK Assassination Files Being Made Public

The website of the National Archives is almost sure to crash at some point today - or at the very least be extremely slow.

Thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the investigations that followed are being uploaded for public viewing.

In 1992, following the Oliver Stone movie "JFK" , new interest in the President's assassination swept the country.

It was then that Congress demanded that all previously classified documents related to the case be declassified 25 years later - October 26, 2017.

Some of the documents being released haven't been seen in over half-a-century.

Historians and researchers alike are all warning though not to get your hopes up. Those who worked the case say there is no smoking gun.

Source: ABC News

